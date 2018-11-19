Black Friday is only a couple of days away and police have some advice so you can enjoy it -- rather than spend part of it in a prison cell.

Brick Police Chief James Riccio said his department will have added patrols in cars and on foot across the township, making sure everyone is on their best behavior and that residents feel safe.

"We increase our patrols in those areas where the retail establishments are and add foot patrols," Riccio said. "There are two-man foot patrols who walk in and out of the stores and in thru the parking lots and interact with the shoppers. If bad guys see police walking around, we hope that deters crime."

If there's a limited-edition toy being released for the first time or a store has a major sale going on, he suggests getting there early -- and if not, then moving on.

"If it's something that they really think that they need, then get there early," Riccio said. "Everybody just needs to be courteous, I understand they want that great deal but is it really worth ... getting into some type of altercation or possibly getting arrested? We just hope that people will be courteous to one another and avoid those type of confrontations."

If you see something while you're out shopping, whether a fight, someone stealing items off the shelves or another crime and you've got your smart phone camera rolling, Barnegat Police Chief Keith Germain said to immediately call the police.

"If it's enough for them to even consider calling us, then it's worth calling us," Germain said. "We can't solve problems that we don't know about and if something does become a serious issue we certainly want to get there as quickly as we can."

Germain also suggests that when you do go out shopping, park in well-lit areas and never leave merchandise for prying eyes to see in the back of your car.

Finding a parking spot at your favorite store can be hard enough on any day throughout the year but it can be a nightmare on Black Friday.

If your spot is taken or there's one spot left in the aisle, it may be better to park further away and avoid any confrontations.

"If you have to park on the other side of the parking lot, walk," Riccio said. "Do you want to risk getting into a confrontation or something that you'll regret later? It's just not worth it."

He says in some places store employees will even help you bring your bags out to the car so you don't have to worry about lugging it out to that far away parking spot.

