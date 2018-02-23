MOUNT LAUREL — A township woman has been charged with killing her husband in a drunken car crash last year.

Tameka Lawson was behind the wheel on Nov. 12 when her car went off Hartford Road in Delran, going airborne before striking a pole and landing upside down in the woods.

Her husband, Jamar Rentie, 38, was riding in the passenger seat. After rescuers pulled the couple from the wreck, Rentie was pronounced dead at the scene, while Lawson was hospitalized.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office charged Lawson with first-degree vehicular homicide this month as a result of blood test that showed Lawson was intoxicated. She was arrested Friday at her home, officials said.

Before the arrest, Lawson, 37, already was facing a driving while intoxicated charge issued by Delran police.

Authorities did not publicly reveal details of the toxicology results.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Lawson had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

