Holmdel Police revive heroin overdose victim at motel

HOLMDEL — It took two doses of naloxone to revive a man who had overdosed at a local hotel, police said.

The man's girlfriend had left their hotel room and came back ten minutes later to find her 31-year-old boyfriend unconscious on the floor at the Holmdel Motor Inn, according to Holmdel Police. She began to perform CPR as police arrived and administered one dose of nasal naloxone.

Responding officers said they found the man turning shades of purple and blue and not breathing. Within a couple minutes he woke up and was given a second dose of naloxone. A hypodermic needle was found on the floor next to the man’s body, according to police.

Police said they found total of seven hypodermic syringes in the room and 24-empty wax folds of heroin at the motel. Officers seized all items at the scene for disposal/destruction.

The man was brought to Bayshore Medical Center by Holmdel EMS for further medical attention.

The identity of the couple was not disclosed by police.

No criminal charges have been filed in accordance with the Overdose Protection Act.