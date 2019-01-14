Gymboree expected to liquidate all its NJ kids clothing stores

Kids clothing retailer Gymboree is getting ready to liquidate its remaining 900 stores, including more than 20 locations in NJ.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the chain's expected bankruptcy comes less than two years after the retailer’s first stint in bankruptcy court, when it closed a portion of its stores and saw lenders take control of the business.

Back in December, NJ Biz reported that the company was closing its Crazy 8 brand stores, including seven in NJ (Jersey City, East Brunswick, Livingston, Paramus, Moorestown, Woodbridge and Vineland). The fate of the company's Janie and Jack stores (there are five in New Jersey) remains unclear.

Gymboree first filed for bankruptcy in the summer of 2017 at which point it closed 350 stores.

Gymboree expected to liquidate all its NJ stores (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Gymboree stores in NJ, according to store locator :

Blackwood, Gloucester Premium Outlets

Bridgewater, Bridgewater Commons

Chester

Cherry Hill Mall

Deptford, Deptford Mall

Edison, Menlo Park Mall

Elizabeth, The Mills at Jersey Gardens

Flemington, Liberty Village Premium Outlets

Jackson Premium Outlets

Lawrenceville, Quaker Bridge Mall

Marlton, The Promenade at Sagemore

Mays Landing, Hamilton Mall

North Brunswick

Paramus (3), Bergen Town Center, Garden State Plaza and Paramus Park

Princeton, Marketfair

Rockaway Town Square

Tinton Falls Jersey Shore Premium Outlets

Toms River, Ocean County Mall

Wayne, Willowbrook Mall

Woodbridge, Woodbridge Center

