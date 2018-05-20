NEW YORK — The Goethals Bridge will stay closed on Sunday heading into New Jersey to prepare for the opening of the new westbound span on Monday.

The opening scheduled for 5 a.m. will complete the $1.5 billion project to replace the 90-year-old span that connects Staten Island and Elizabeth. The weekend closure allowed existing ramps, which now serve New Jersey-bound traffic on the eastbound span, to be realigned to the westbound structure.

Work started in 2013 on the Port Authority's first new bridge project since 1931 that added shoulders, widened the lanes, and restored bike and pedestrian lanes.

“These critical improvements will ease congestion and provide a safer driving environment for daily commuters and the more than 32 million travelers who use the bridge annually," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

The eastbound lanes were opened last June. The old bridge will be torn down.

