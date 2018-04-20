Friday forecast for NJ: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool, and dry

Words to describe the upcoming weekend... Springlike. Seasonable (eventually). Pleasant. And, perhaps most relevantly, dry.

It's a pretty boring forecast. No complaints there!

There's a chill in the air Friday morning , with temperatures in the mid 30s and a few flurries flying around too. We'll aim for high temperatures in the mid 50s for Friday afternoon — warmer than yesterday for most, but still 5 to 10 degrees below normal for mid-to-late April. Skies will be mostly sunny, but a stiff northwest breeze will blow up to 10 to 20 mph. Bottom line... It's one of those days that will look nice, but might be a bit too cool for your taste.

Friday night will fall into the chilly zone once again, with low temps bottoming out in the mid 30s. Skies should remain clear.

High temperatures on Saturday look to improve to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. We'll see a pleasant mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

I'm calling for mostly to partly sunny skies on Sunday . However, the NAM model notably pops some rain showers over the southern half of New Jersey on Sunday afternoon . I've decided these raindrops aren't worth an official mention in my forecast — it's the only model suggesting any wet weather this weekend, and our air looks pretty dry. Sunday will finally start to feel like April, with near-normal high temperatures in the lower 60s. As air temperatures warm, the cool ocean water becomes more important. The Jersey Shore will likely get stuck in the upper 50s on Sunday instead.

Monday looks good too. Even though cloud cover will increase, we'll stay dry. Most high temperatures should once again reach the 60s.

The forecast for Tuesday is wishy-washy. Our next potential storm system (and chance of substantial rain) will arrive eventually. However, forecast models have wavered between first raindrops around Tuesday afternoon , or more like Tuesday night . Current guidance favors a later rain solution, so I'm presently leaning toward a dry daytime on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast, with high temperatures on either side of 60.

That next storm system will lead to a wet day on Wednesday — maybe even a washout, depending on the rainfall's spread, intensity, and exact timing. Unsettled weather could stretch into next Thursday as well.

Enjoy the weekend! (I sure will!)

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.