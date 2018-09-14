Ex-Wall High School wrestler accused of aggravated assault

NEW BRUNSWICK — Former Wall Township High School wrestler Brett Donner has been arrested and charged in connection with a Sept. 4 incident in New Brunswick, according to a message sent to the Rutgers Community.

Donner, now a wrestler at Rutgers University, was charged on Tuesday with third-degree aggravated assault for allegedly attempting to cause significant bodily injury,

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Easton Avenue near Courtland Street in New Brunswick according to the alert, which did not disclose additional details.

The 21-year old sophomore has been suspended from the Scarlet Knights wrestling team, according to Rutgers University Senior Associate Athletic Director for Communications Kevin Lorincz,

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering facts," Lorincz said. "We will have no further comment as this is a pending legal matter,: Lorincz said in a statement.

Donner was named to the Shore Sports Network's 2016 First Team and ranked at No. 19 in the nation by InterMat.

