Former NJ teacher admits student sex abuse from 1993 to 2003

ELIZABETH — A former middle school teacher has admitted to repeatedly sexually assaulting two students over a decade.

Robert Goodlin, 76, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of second-degree sexual assault on the underage victims.

The plea deal comes five months after a jury in a Union County civil case was ordered to pay $1.15 million to one of the former students, now an adult, who sued him. In 2017, the school district settled a lawsuit with one of the Goodlin's victims for $600,000.

The first student was assaulted from 1993 to 1998 when Goodlin was an industrial technology teacher at Joseph Battin School 4 on South Broad Street. The assaults took place at the student's home, Goodlin's car and at Goodlin's cabin.

The second student was abused from 2002 to 2003 in various locations in the city.

Goodlin was arrested in 2017 and has been on house arrest ever since. He will be sentenced on April 5 in Superior Court in Elizabeth.

