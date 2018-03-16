Man tried to meet 11-year-old Monmouth girl for sex, prosecutor says

A 55-year-old man has been charged with trying to lure an 11-year-old Monmouth County girl into having sex with him.

Michael Camacho, who previously lived in Lake Como, was arrested Wednesday at his New Bedford, Massachusetts, home.

The investigation began after Camacho contacted the girl on her cell phone.

An undercover Ocean Township detective took control of the girl's phone and communicated with Camacho pretending to be the child, Monmouth County prosecutors said.

Their conversation lasted several weeks and involved Camacho discussing sexual activity, sending her obscene photographs of himself and asking that she send him photos of herself. He also discussed meeting up with her.

Camacho is charged with second-degree luring, second-degree and third-degree attempted child endangerment, and third-degree attempted obscenity to a minor.