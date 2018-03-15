Forecasters predict a wetter spring in the Northeast

The weather prediction for spring is out and the keywords are "warmer" and "wetter."

Jon Gottschalck, seasonal forecaster for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says "the spring outlook for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, we are favoring above-average temperatures."

What about precipitation for the spring season? According to Gottschalck, "We are anticipating wetter-than-average conditions."

Gottschalk says that last year, NOAA also predicted above-average temps and precipitation in the Northeast and that prediction held true.

In general, NOAA's spring outlook for much of the country is calling for that same warmer-than-normal temperature pattern. But other parts of the country may also see some moderate spring flooding.