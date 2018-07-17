Fleeing Lakewood suspect hid in nearby shower, police say

LAKEWOOD — A township man who fled a traffic stop didn't get very far as officers soon found him hiding in the shower of a nearby home, police said.

Police stopped 26-year-old Saquan Weaver around 3:30 on July 13 on Ocean Avenue when police say he drove away before the stop was over. Weaver's empty car was found a short time later on Mast Drive with the driver's side door open.

Officers got permission to search a home on Mast Drive where they believed he had run to. They found him hiding in the shower. In addition to finding the hiding man police also found two loaded semi-automatic handguns and a loaded revolver.

Weaver was charged with second-degree eluding, three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a defaced handgun, and second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm.

In 2012 a man matching Weaver's description was sentenced to three years and six months in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree causing death while driving with a suspended license, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon in 2013 and was sentenced to five years.

Weaver was identified as the driver of a car in a crash that killed one person and injured three others in Lakewood in 2010, according to a story on NJ.com. Weaver was driving north on New Hampshire Avenue when he crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with other cars, the website reported.

