Fired LA Fitness manager denies racism behind calling cops

SECAUCUS — The former manager of an LA Fitness criticized for calling the cops on two black members said she and the other two employees who were fired were “scapegoats” in an incident that had nothing to do with race.

Tshyrad Oates posted four Facebook videos of the incident earlier this month and told the story of how he was asked to leave while playing basketball using a four-day guest pass. Oates said after about a half hour, an employee told him he had to pay to work out or leave the club because his friend had not paid.

Oates said the employees called police and officers showed up to remove the pair from the club after a manager said Oates was banned and Maiga's membership was "terminated."

LA Fitness later confirmed that Maiga was a member in good standing and announced that three employees were fired.

Alicia Demedici told NBC 4 New York that she was a manager on duty the day of the incident. When one of the employees went onto the basketball court to speak with Oates and Maiga, she said one of the men told her they were not leaving unless they were grabbed by the shirt and dragged out.

"She called me in tears and perceived it as a threat," Demedici said. "Once my employee is threatened the police are to be called."

In the report, however, Demedici does not explain why an employee approached the two men to begin with.

Oates and Maiga told the station in a separate interview they felt humiliated by the incident. Maiga said he been a member for eight years and will not go back because he does not feel welcome.

