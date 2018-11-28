Fire destroys longtime Carteret church

CARTERET — A three-alarm fire destroyed a 69-year-old Central Jersey church on Tuesday night.

A post on the Carteret Fire Department Facebook page declared the St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church on Roosevelt Avenue a "total loss," and a cause for the fire is under investigation.

The church is affiliated with the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia and has been in Carteret since 1949. The Archeparchy said on its Facebook page the floor was "gone."

Fire officials told RLS Metro Breaking News the fire was brought under control in about an hour and no one was inside the church at the time.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: