Fire damages landmark Jersey Shore restaurant

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A piece of Jersey Shore history was seriously damaged Wednesday afternoon following a fire at Federici's Family Restaurant.

The fire at the century-old Main Street fixture broke out about 3:45 p.m. in the wall that it shares with the Court Jester.

The fire caused smoke and water damage to the front of the restaurant, according to the Freehold Fire Department . The Court Jester sustained some minor smoke damage.

Federici's posted a message on its Facebook page thanking the fire departments that responded, including the East Freehold Fire Company, the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company, the Adelphia Fire Company and the Freehold First Aid Squad.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Fire Marshall's Office.

Federici's family restaurant opened in 1921 when Frank and Ester Federici purchased the location, according to their website .