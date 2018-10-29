Fire captain lured boys to sex assault, let them use gun, cops say

BORDENTOWN — A Rider University security guard and fire captain charged with posing as a teen girl to get young boys to meet him faces three charges of sexually assaulting boys at his home.

Alan Berman allowed the boys, ages 12 to 15, unrestricted access to a handgun, provided some of them with marijuana and showed some of them pornography at his Lucas Drive home, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Cofina. Of of the boys accused another of pointing the loaded firearm at him.

Berman was arrested last Friday and is being held at the Burlington County Jail. He was charged with three counts of sexual assault, seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of showing obscenity to a minor.

The recent allegations took place before his September arrest, when Berman was charged with posing as a girl while trying to get a teen boy to send him pictures and videos. He was also accused of having sexually explicit conversations with the boy, and possessing child porn, according to the prosecutor.

Berman and the families of the boys knew each other, according to Cofina.

Cofina said that Berman threatened one of the boys into staying quiet, telling the boy no one would believe him due to his status with the fire company.

Berman was put on administrative leave after his first arrest, according to Rider University spokeswoman Kristine Brown.

Cofina asked anyone who suspects Berman of inapproproate behavior to contact his office at 609-265-5055.

