Far Hills race: Fanfare, fun … and drunken debauchery as 57 arrested

FAR HILLS — The 98th Annual Far Hills Race had all the usual fanfare that the Somerset County event has developed over nearly a century — and, as with most years, dozens of arrests.

According to Chief Michael C. DeCarolis, most of the arrests Saturday were for alleged underage drinking and public urination. DeCarolis said the 22 underage drinking arrests were the result of a coordinated effort to tackle this problem at the event.

"With the combined efforts of law enforcement, The Far Hills Race Association, and the Borough of Far Hills a multifaceted public awareness campaign was created to curb underage drinking which has been a big problem in years past," he said.

In addition to the underage drinking 15 people were arrested for alleged public urination. DeCarolis said seven people were arrested for alleged "nuisance behavior," while six were arrested for alleged public intoxication.

He also said 22 people were issued summonses for dropping off passengers in an unloading zone.

In all, 57 people were arrested. According to the Bernardsville Patch there were 35 arrests at last year's event, which was similar to numbers in previous years.

