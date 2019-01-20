Fanwood woman critically hurt in Linden hit & run on N. Wood Ave

LINDEN — A woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Linden early Sunday morning and police are searching for the driver.

City police say the 35-year-old Fanwood resident was crossing N. Wood Ave just before 2 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle headed south, near St. George Ave.

The victim was treated on scene by Linden Fire Department personnel and paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Hospital in Rahway. She was taken to Newark University Hospital with critical injuries.

Police asked anyone with information on the crash to call Linden Police at (908) 474-8505.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

More from NJ 101.5: