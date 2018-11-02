WOODBRIDGE — A former Port Reading firefighter who now works as a hospital maintenance worker was arrested Thursday and charged with raping a child nearly three decades ago.

Robert Jazikoff, 64, of the Whiting section of Manchester, is charged with two first-degree counts of aggravated sexual assault and two second-degree counts of sexual assault.

The person who made the accusations is now an adult but told authorities in Woodbridge that Jazikoff committed the assaults when the victim was 12 to 13 years old back in 1991 and 1992.

At the time, Jazikoff was a volunteer with Fire District 2 in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge and later served as chief in 1996.

He now works for Hackensack Meridian Health-JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Prosecutors did not say Friday how the victim was related to Jazikoff or whether the accusation touched on his former role as a firefighter.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Jazikoff had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was being held at the Middlesex County jail awaiting a hearing next week.

Middlesex County prosecutors ask anyone with information to contact 745-3652 or Woodbridge detected at 732-634-7700 ext. 7614.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .