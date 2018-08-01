Even New Jersey deer need a dip in the pool now and then

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A local family was surprised to see a deer swimming in their pool this week. The wild animal even spent time hanging out with police before heading back into the woods.

The deer was seen in the pool on Wednesday morning on the 2000 block of Skip Morgan Drive.

"This little cutie decided that it was a bit too humid out today and was looking for some relief," a statement from the Hamilton Township Police Department said.

Officers came to the home and got some pictures with the animal after helping it out of the pool. The animal then "decided to take in some sun and relax for a few minutes," before scampering on its way.

