Escape from NJ hospital: Patient charged in attack, carjacking

EDISON — A man who violently left a hospital last week was found in New York and is facing charges, according to police.

It was early last Friday when 29-year-old Akeem K. Benson assaulted a female employee at JFK Medical Center, police said. Benson threw a cup of lukewarm tea at the woman, threw her at the floor and punched her, according to police.

Authorities said he then walked out wearing only green hospital scrubs and socks.

He then forced another woman to drive him to his mother's home in the Bronx, police said. The woman was able to get away after they'd gotten to New York when Benson had to relieve himself. The man was eventually found at his mother's house and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

Benson is charged with carjacking, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. The Edison Police Department had put out a post on its Facebook page about Benson on Friday but did not disclose any of the details of how he left the hospital.

