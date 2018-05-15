‘Endangered’ NJ teen goes missing in Philadelphia

MOORESTOWN — Police in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Burlington County.

Mackenzie McDonough was last seen 7 p.m. Monday after saying she would be going to a park under the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia.

McDonough attends school in Philadelphia at Penn Charter School on Schoolhouse Lane. She visited a friend on North Front Street, police said.

Authorities say McDonough left behind her cellphone and debit card. She took a blue bag with white polka dot and wheels containing clothes and her school identification.

The teen is 5 feet 4 inches, 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a gray T-shirt.

Police describe her as "endangered." Authorities have contacted all known relatives and friends and none said they knew where she was.

Anyone with information about where she might be should call Burlington County Police Dispatch at 856-234-8300.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.