MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP — A fire that started in a garage quickly engulfed an entire home Wednesday night in Monmouth County.

Fire crews were called to the home on Arrowhead Way for an electric car that caught fire the garage just before 9 p.m., Millstone Company Lt. Allan South told New Jersey 101.5.

"There was a little bit more fire than just a car," he said.

Fire companies from Englishtown, Freehold and Hightstown and Monroe assisted Millstone to put out the flames, according to State Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn.

South said residents were safely evacuated from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Monmouth County Fire Marshall.

County property records show the home is owned by John Lafergola and Yun Xia Liu.

Lafergola was charged in 2016 by then -U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman for possession of 36 machine guns inside the same home, which is illegal under federal law. According to the complaint he told investigators he built many of the weapons found in the home.

Lafergola was sentenced in September, 2016 to 28 months at a federal prison and released in December.

.