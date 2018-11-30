Elderly woman’s body found after massive Sea Isle City fire

SEA ISLE CITY — The body of an elderly woman initially listed as missing following a massive fire that destroyed three adjacent homes was found on Friday.

The body of Marie Zielinski, 89, was found in her apartment in one of the homes where fire broke out Thursday around noon. The fire at 54th Street at Landis Avenue quickly grew, according to Cape May Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland. Zielinski was identified by the Southern Regional Medical Examiners Office who will be conducting an autopsy.

Elizabeth Coleman, 56, and Roy Lombardo, 60, were hospitalized for smoke inhalation from the fire , which sent thick black plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles. Lombardo was hospitalized and released but Coleman was transferred to Cooper Medical Center.

Burned out homes in Sea Isle City following a fire (Red Cross NJ)

Fire officials told 6 ABC Action News Zielinski's home was the most severely damaged.

Sea Isle City police Chief Thomas McQuillen told the Press of Atlantic City fire crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to other homes on the block

Three homes with a total of six units were affected by the blaze.

Sutherland asked anyone with information about the fire or video footage to contact his office at 609-465-1135, or Sea Isle City Police at 609-263-4311.

