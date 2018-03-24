Elderly Manchester man flipped car in driveway, cops say

MANCHESTER — An 89-year-old man trying to pull into his driveway Friday night ended up in the hospital when his car hit a snow bank and flipped, police say.

Joseph Vivo was attempting to pull into his driveway around 6:30 p.m. on Friday night when he "overturned and over-accelerated" his car, before hitting a tree and a snowbank, according to police. The car eventually landed on its roof in the driveway, and Vivo had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Vivo was taken to Community Medical Center for what police described as "non-life threatening injuries."

