Egg Harbor police try opioid education in schools

Egg Harbor Township police have been going into the local high school to teach a new opioid education program.

Lt. Michael Finnerty explains "Not Even Once" is taught to seniors during health and physical education classes.

"We still teach DARE, but we just wanted to do more. Heroin is the new drug in our area. It affects everybody," Finnerty said.

"Right now, they are talking to the high school seniors. There has been some talk about including it in all grade levels."

Officer Eddie Bertino is one of the Egg Harbor Officers who talks to the high school seniors. He says, as a first responder, he has seen first hand what can go wrong with opioids.

"We are just police officers. We are human beings as well, just like them. Nobody is impervious to what is going on," he said. "So far it has been great. We have only gotten through lesson one thus far."

Lt. Finnerty said "Not Even Once" originated with the Manchester Police Department. Chief Lisa Parker brought it to her district and they taught and trained more trainers.

