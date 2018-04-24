Edison woman faces 8 years for killing friend in drunken crash

An Edison woman could be sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to driving drunk in a crash that killed one of her passengers and injured three others.

Ashley Gergits, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree vehicular homicide, two counts of fourth-degree assault by auto, and driving while intoxicated.

The crash just before midnight on Feb. 16 in Highland Park killed Jenna Adamousky, 21, who was riding in the front passenger seat.

Investigators say Gergits was driving a 2015 Honda CRV on Route 27 near River Road when she drove into a bridge abutment and then struck a Subaru Legacy that was stopped at a red light.

The two men in Gergits' car and the driver of the Legacy were hospitalized.

Gergits would have to serve at least 85 percent of her sentence before she would be eligible for parole. She also could lose her driver's license for 15 years.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 4 before Superior Court Judge Michael Toto in New Brunswick.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.