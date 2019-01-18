Edison cops searching campus, neighborhoods for PA drug fugitive

EDISON — The search continued on Friday for one of the two suspects who led police on a high speed chase on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The incident began early Thursday afternoon when Drug Enforcement Agency agents, working with state and local police, attempted to make an arrest during an enforcement operation in Bucks County, Pennsylvania involving several kilograms of heroin, according to DEA spokesman Pat Trainor.

One of the suspects noticed police and took off before the arrest could be made, according to Trainor.

Police pursued him to Raritan Center in Edison. While a witness told News 12 New Jersey the chase reached speeds of 100 mph on the New Jersey Turnpike, Trainor said the pursuit was not all high speed.

"We had certain assets available that allowed us to follow this individual from a safe distance. Law enforcement followed him from an appropriate distance away but we did contact jurisdictions as we traveled up the Turnpike to stop him," Trainor said.

The car exited the Turnpike at Exit 10 and crashed in Raritan Center, an industrial and business hub. A spokesman for Edison police said its officers arrested a suspect outside the Hilton Garden Inn on Raritan Center Parkway on Thursday afternoon.

Edison police are still searching the 2,350-acre Raritan Center, the Middlesex County College Campus, and the nearby Clara Barton and Bonhamtown neighborhoods. As of 11 a.m. the second suspect had not been found.

Trainor would not disclose the specific town where the attempted arrest took place or the identities of the suspects.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5