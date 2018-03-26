Easter Bunny passes out at Ocean County Mall
TOMS RIVER — The Easter Bunny needed to be transported from the Ocean County Mall to Community Medical Center Monday after passing out on the job, police say.
A 35-year old woman from Bayville was taken to CMC for treatment, Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little told New Jersey 101.5 sister station WOBM.
Police along with EMS responded to the mall Monday after a first aid call came that the woman in the bunny costume passed out, he said. More information wasn't immediately available.
