Easter Bunny passes out at Ocean County Mall

TOMS RIVER — The Easter Bunny needed to be transported from the Ocean County Mall to Community Medical Center Monday after passing out on the job, police say.

A 35-year old woman from Bayville was taken to CMC for treatment, Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little told New Jersey 101.5 sister station WOBM .

Police along with EMS responded to the mall Monday after a first aid call came that the woman in the bunny costume passed out, he said. More information wasn't immediately available.

