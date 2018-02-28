‘Dump Trump’ atop NJ’s Perillo Tours, but he’s been great for business

WOODCLIFF LAKE —Pay no mind to the sign once seen from space. Mr. Trump has been good for Mr. Italy's bottom line.

If you use Google Maps to find the New Jersey offices of Perillo Tours, you might be surprised to see "Dump Trump" spelled out on the building's roof.

The message, however, is long since gone. And according to the company, since Trump took office, its tourism business has gone through ... well, the roof.

Perillo Tours Vice President Diana Ferro said the company CEO decided to put the message on the roof in 2016 during the Republican primary.

She said Steve Perillo — whose dad, Mario, was famous for his "Mr. Italy" ads on television — "decided to put this up as an expression of his personal beliefs." The tiles, according to Ferro, were originally meant to advertise the business before they were reconfigured to oppose Trump.

After Trump secured the GOP nomination and won the election, the tiles were removed but Google Maps has not updated its satellite image.

Ferro said Perillo did not intend to have the message seen by the public. She said since the start of the Trump presidency, Perillo business has gone up more than 30 percent and said that the CEO "respects the presidency."

"We can all agree that America is the greatest country in the world (and Italy is a close second)!" Perillo said on his website .

