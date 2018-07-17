Duckling freed from West Windsor drain, reunited with mother

WEST WINDSOR — A family of ducks have been safely reunited thanks to the careful work of the local police and public works departments.

Police were called about a group of ducklings trapped in a storm drain in the parking lot of the Princeton Junction Post Office. Officer Kyle LaForge and representatives from the DPW responded to the scene and were able to remove the gate for the drain and then free the birds trapped inside.

Thanks to their efforts, the ducklings were reunited with their mother and everyone went on their way on the hot humid day.

