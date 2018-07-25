Drunk driver hits dozens of cars in Hoboken, cops say

HOBOKEN — Authorities say a drunken driver struck 36 parked vehicles on a New Jersey street, injuring both his passengers and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Hoboken police say 22-year-old Miguel Allen, of Union City, was driving northbound on Bloomfield Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday when he started striking vehicles.

Allen and his two passengers were all injured and were taken to a hospital. The two passengers remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, but further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the accidents.

Allen faces numerous motor vehicle charges. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

