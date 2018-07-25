Drunk driver hits dozens of cars in Hoboken, cops say

ThinkStock

HOBOKEN — Authorities say a drunken driver struck 36 parked vehicles on a New Jersey street, injuring both his passengers and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Hoboken police say 22-year-old Miguel Allen, of Union City, was driving northbound on Bloomfield Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday when he started striking vehicles.

Allen and his two passengers were all injured and were taken to a hospital. The two passengers remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, but further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the accidents.

Allen faces numerous motor vehicle charges. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

Also on New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crime, hoboken, Hudson County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top