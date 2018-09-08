Drunk driver crashes into cop in Brick Township, police say

BRICK — Not only was a 46-year-old township woman driving drunk, but she almost killed a policewoman who had just gotten into her marked car on the side of the road, cops said Saturday.

Tamara Bailey was arrested early Saturday morning after driving into Officer Nicole Borden's car, which was pulled over with emergency lights flashing on Route 70 near Burnt Tavern Road.

Tamara Bailey (Ocean County Jail)

In addition to a DWI violation, Bailey was charged under the state's Move Over law, which went into effect in 2009. The law requires drivers to slow down and move to the next lane when a police or emergency vehicle is on the side of a road.

Since the law went into effect, at least two cops have been killed in the line of duty while on the side of a road. State Trooper Marc Castellano was killed in 2010 while on the Route 195 exit ramp in Howell Township. Trooper Sean Cullen was killed in 2016 while responding to a care fire on Route 295 in West Deptford.

Violators of the law face fines of up to $500. Last year, a lawmaker proposed adding a two-point penalty.

Brick police said Borden was investigating a car crash about 1:55 a.m. As soon as she got back into her vehicle, it was slammed by Bailey's Mazda 3.

Borden was treated and released from Ocean Medical Center.

(Brick Township Police)

Bailey was taken to Ocean County jail and also was charged with assault by auto, refusal to take a DWI test, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Township police said the crash happened after police spent the Labor Day weekend promoting the importance of the Move Over Law.

A AAA study released earlier this year found that nearly 60 percent of cops and tow truck operators do not believe drivers are aware of the New Jersey law, while 61 percent said that the law still does not make them feel safe.

Also on New Jersey 101.5:

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .