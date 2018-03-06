Driver with Coors Light can crashes into Quick Chek, cops say

WAYNE — A Pompton Lakes man decided he would rather fight the people who were trying to help him than take their help when they came to the scene of a crash, according to police.

The crash happened on the night of March 2 when a Mini Cooper ran a red light and collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Hamburg Turnpike and Ratzer Road, police said. After hitting the truck, the Cooper went off the road and into the fence of a nearby Quick Chek.

Police identified the driver of the car as Jin Chung, 38, who complained of leg injuries.

Chung had an open can of Coors Light in car and was not cooperative with the members of the Wayne Memorial First Aid Squad when they worked to take him from the car.

The driver of the truck complained of back and arm pain. Both he and Chung were taken to the hospital.

Chung was charged with failure to stop for a traffic control device, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to possess insurance, and simple assault of a first aid member.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com