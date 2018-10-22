Driver was high when he killed Rutgers student, police say

NEW BRUNSWICK — A driver who fatally struck a Rutgers University student who stumbled into the road was high at the time of the incident, according to police.

Cory Aufiero, 19, of Colts Neck was killed on Sept. 28 , when police believe he accidentally fell into the road and was struck by a Nissan Sentra driven David Stewart, 36, of Somerset. Aufiero was declared dead at the scene, while Stewart was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license at the time.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday that Stewart has now been charged with third-degree strict liability vehicular homicide for driving while being under the influence of marijuana, and driving with a suspended license while involved in a motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of another.

Stewart's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 15, according to the prosecutor's office.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Officer Cahill at 732-745-5200 or Det. Abromaitis at 732-745-4436.

More From New Jersey 101.5