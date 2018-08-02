Driver killed by Monmouth Sheriff’s vehicle ran through stop, cops say

WALL — A driver was killed Wednesday after failing to stop at a stop sign, getting struck by a county emergency vehicle.

State Police, who investigated the incident, said Thursday that Antonio Ramos, 56, of Neptune City, drove his 2015 Nissan Altima from Adrienne Road onto Belmar Boulevard and was struck on the driver's side by the Spartan truck driving west just before 2 p.m.

Ramos was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m.

Monmouth County Sheriff's Officers William Fancher, 57, and his passenger, Officer Christopher Piney, 53. They were traveling from a training demonstration in Belmar.

The crash remains under investigation.

