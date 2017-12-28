Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Doctor reused same anal catheters and put dozens of patients at risk, NJ says

By Sergio Bichao December 28, 2017 3:54 PM
159280018
ThinkStock

EAST BRUNSWICK — State medical regulators have suspended a surgeon after learning that his staff reused the same the same five catheters on multiple patients.

Sanjiv K. Patankar, who is based in this township, is suspended pending a full hearing before an administrative law judge.

Officials said Patankar instructed his staff to rinse and bleach anorectal catheters that are intended for single use because replacement catheters were on backorder.

According to the state, Patankar’s office performed 82 anorectal procedures from Jan. 1. to Nov. 30 but ordered only five catheters.

Officials said Patankar would instruct his staff to use a catheter on five or more patients before discarding it. Sometimes, a catheter would begin to deteriorate from the bleaching, but Patankar ordered staff to continue using it, anyway, the state Attorney General’s Office revealed Thursday.

“It is appalling that a doctor would engage in such an unsanitary and dangerous practice,” Attorney General Christopher Porrino said. “Through his alleged conduct, Dr. Patankar has demonstrated a reckless disregard for public safety that placed countless patients at risk of communicable diseases.”

Patankar used the catheters during “anorectal manometry” testing, which is performed to evaluate patients with bowel issues. The catheter is inserted into a patient’s rectum and inflated.

Officials said Patankar told his assistance to wash the catheters in soapy water, soak them in bleach for 30 minutes and then place the dried devices back in their packaging for reuse.

Patankar has been ordered to provide a list of patients dating back seven years to the Board of Medical Examiners, which meets Jan. 10.

Since his suspension last week, Patankar was given a “wind-down period” where he can continue to see patients in a hospital setting in order to transfer their care to other doctors.

His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Is your doctor a perv? In NJ, even ones who commit sex crimes can get licenses back

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM