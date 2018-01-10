Disbarred Jersey City attorney stole $1M+ from clients

New Jersey Attorney General’s Office

TRENTON — A disbarred lawyer has been convicted of stealing more than $1.5 million overall from five clients, including the trust fund of a young boy whose father died in a workplace accident.

Joseph Talafous Jr. was convicted Wednesday on numerous counts of theft, misapplication of entrusted property and filing fraudulent state income tax returns. He faces several decades in prison when he’s sentenced Feb. 16.

The 55-year-old Toms River resident had a law practice in Jersey City. He was disbarred in August 2015.

Authorities say the money was stolen between October 2004 and May 2015.

The victims included the estates of people who had died and a trust fund set up for a young boy whose father was killed in a workplace accident when the child was an infant.

