Did would-be burglar follow Howell woman home? Caught on camera

HOWELL — Police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video who they say was attempting a home invasion.

After a woman pulled into the garage of her Michele Boulevard home on the Howell/Lakewood border and started unloading groceries from her car, a black Honda Odyssey minivan pulled up and parked on the street next door, according to Howell Police.

The woman, identified as "Nancy" in a surveillance video narrated by the homeowner and released by Howell Police, was unaware of the mini van's presence as she brought bags in and out of the house, police said.

The homeowner's dog went outside and began barking. The homeowner glanced out into the front yard and noticed the man

In the video, Nancy is seeing going outside as the man returns to the minivan. He opens up the back of the minivan before getting in and speeding off.

When Nancy checked checked her surveillance system's video she saw the man, wearing a mask and dressed in all black, outside the garage, police said.

Police said it's not clear if the person seen in the video had followed Nancy home.

Howell Police asked anyone with information on this incident to contact them at their anonymous tip service p3tips.com.

