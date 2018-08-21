MONROE TOWNSHIP (Middlesex) — A dentist was arrested and charged with having improper sexual contact with three female employees in his Monroe office during normal business hours over the past two years, including one who was 17 years old when the contact allegedly started.

Dr. Richard Goldberg, 47, of Morganville improperly touched three of his female employees on "multiple occasions" at his office on Spotswood Englishtown Road in Monroe between July 2016 and August 2018, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey.

Several pictures of Goldberg with his wife Stacy and twin teenage sons appear on his practice's website .

Goldberg was charged with three counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree. His initial court date is scheduled for New Brunswick Superior Court on Sept. 13.

Carey asked anyone with additional information to call Monroe police at 732-721-0222 ext. 147 or the prosecutor's office at 732-745-4194.

