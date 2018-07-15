Decomposing body found in South Jersey woods

GLOUCESTER CITY — A group of juveniles reported finding the body of a man near a local trailer park, and police are in the process of notifying the man's family.

Officers responded to the woods near the Crescent Trailer Park on Saturday afternoon, according to the Gloucester City Police Department.

"The body was badly decomposed and appears to have been there for some time," the department said in a statement.

The discovery is being investigated by the local police department and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. The man is believed to have died from an overdose, according to police. His body has been identified, police said, but police are not releasing his name pending notification of his family.

