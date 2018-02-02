NJ’s own Danny DeVito will anchor Asbury Park Music & Film Fest

Danny DeVito says he's honored to anchor this year's Asbury Park Music & Film Festival and looks forward to "coming home." The 2018 fest is happening the weekend of April 27 through 29, at venues along Asbury Park's Boardwalk and Cookman Avenue section.

'An Evening with Danny DeVito' will include a Q&A session and other special presentations on Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. The award-winning actor, producer and director will be sharing stories and video vignettes about his Jersey Shore childhood and his illustrious career.

This year's featured films include the world premiere of Break On Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek and The Doors , plus the Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip . Both screenings will be followed by an intimate panel discussion and Q&A. There's also a special event featuring Bob Dylan archives from The University of Tulsa, volume 3.

Headlining the Festival's musical performances this year is Sublime with Rome, with a show at Convention Hall that Saturday night (April 28). The APMFF musical lineup also includes Built to Spill, North Mississippi All-Stars, Bobby Bandiera and Friends, Tangiers Blues Band, Low Cut Connie,and Patrick Davis and His Midnight Choir. Plus, more performers will be announced.

The Asbury Park Music & Film Festival was created to explore and celebrate the role of music in film, while also helping provide art resources for the city's under-served youth. Funds raised through the APMFF support programs including Hope Academy, The Hip Hop Institute and the Asbury Park Summer Recreation Music Camp.

All schedule and ticket information is available online, at www.apmff.org .

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.