LAKEWOOD — The father of an baby who got out of his house and crawled to the street was charged Friday in connection with the incident.

The 10-month-old boy was spotted in the middle of Joe Parker Road in Lakewood by Corey Cannon of Eatontown late in the afternoon last Saturday. He scooped up the baby as neighbors came out and brought the boy back to his home.

Evgeniy Dorman, 41, turned himself into Lakewood Police following an investigation with the Ocean County Sheriff's Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. He was charged with cruelty/neglect of child(ren) and released pending a future court date.

Lakewood police spokesman Lt. Gregory Staffordsmith said Dorman did not offer an explanation or statement about what led to his son getting out of the house and crawling 140 feet to the street.

Staffordsmith said the state Department of Children and Families conducted an investigation but did not know their conclusions. He said the the child was returned to his parent's custody.

"Our detectives worked diligently on this case with the help of the OCPO doing a very thorough investigation and we are thankful of all the help we received from the public in regards to the well being of this child," Lakewood police chief Greg Meyer said in an email.

