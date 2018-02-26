EDISON — A dump truck rear-ended a tractor trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike, creating a midday mess through one of the road's busiest stretches.

The dump truck, carrying a load of sand, hit the back of tractor trailer in the northbound outer lanes just north of exit 9 for Route 18 in Edison on the overpass over the Raritan River around 9:30 a.m, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a State Police spokesman.

Peele said the tractor trailer that was rear ended hit another tractor trailer in front of it, causing both to jackknife. The dump truck overturned and spilled its load onto the the left an center lanes.

There were no serious injuries, according to Peele.

A multi-mile delay developed in both the inner and outer northbound lanes. Delays also developed entering the Turnpike at exit 9.

By mid-day, the crashes had been cleared.

Do you have a picture of this incident? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or on Twitter @DanalexanderNJ