Craig’s List no place for ‘mini pigs’, Atlantic County SPCA warns

HAMILTON (Atlantic County) — It's no surprise that people see pictures of small pigs online and think they want one for their own. The problem is often those piglets become full-sized pigs and people look to the internet to get them out of the house.

On Sunday the Atlantic County SPCA warning people against turning to sites like Craigslist to sell their "mini pigs." Nancy Beall, the president of the association told New Jersey 101.5 that they recently found one home in the Mays Landing part of Hamilton Township that had taken on several of these pigs but didn't have the means to properly take care of them.

The SPCA described the condition the pigs were found in as "deplorable," and that many are sick and have various skin conditions.

"People put them on there," she said of the online marketplace. "I don't think there's anything bad about them, they're just not really adequately taking care of them."

What can start as a mini-pig advertised online can end up being a giant house guest people aren't remotely prepared for, Bealle said. She said the post on Facebook is meant as a warning to hopefully prevent more of these pigs from ending up in unsafe conditions, or being put online in hopes of finding them a proper home.

"It's just a shame," Beall said. "Stop breeding them, stop buying them, stop dumping them on Craigslist."

