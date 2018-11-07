Craig Carton found guilty of fraud by jury

NEW YORK — The former co-host of a sports radio show with ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason has been convicted of fraud.

The verdict against Craig Carton was returned by a jury Wednesday at a federal court in New York. Jurors deliberated for about five hours.

Carton was accused of swindling investors in a ticket reselling business. Prosecutors said he took their money and spent it on personal expenses, including gambling.

Lawyers for Carton had argued during a week-and-a-half long trial that Carton was no crook and that he was victimized by another businessman.

Prosecutors said the former co-host of WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" show had misappropriated at least $5.6 million.Carton didn't visibly react as the verdict was announced.

Carton rose to fame as the afternoon host of the "Jersey Guys" on New Jersey 101.5 from 2002-2007.

Sentencing was set for February 27.

More on Craig Carton

— Craig Carton was a 'cancer on the radio,' Jim Gearhart says

— DENNIS MALLOY: Carton's 'shrewd, clever and ambitious. He can sometimes be astonishingly arrogant'

— Craig Carton puts million-dollar mansion on the market

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)