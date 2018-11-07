Craig Carton found guilty of fraud by jury
NEW YORK — The former co-host of a sports radio show with ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason has been convicted of fraud.
The verdict against Craig Carton was returned by a jury Wednesday at a federal court in New York. Jurors deliberated for about five hours.
Carton was accused of swindling investors in a ticket reselling business. Prosecutors said he took their money and spent it on personal expenses, including gambling.
Lawyers for Carton had argued during a week-and-a-half long trial that Carton was no crook and that he was victimized by another businessman.
Prosecutors said the former co-host of WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" show had misappropriated at least $5.6 million.Carton didn't visibly react as the verdict was announced.
Carton rose to fame as the afternoon host of the "Jersey Guys" on New Jersey 101.5 from 2002-2007.
Sentencing was set for February 27.
More on Craig Carton
— Craig Carton was a 'cancer on the radio,' Jim Gearhart says
— DENNIS MALLOY: Carton's 'shrewd, clever and ambitious. He can sometimes be astonishingly arrogant'
— Craig Carton puts million-dollar mansion on the market
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)