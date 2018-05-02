Couple standing on tracks killed by train in Hackensack

HACKENSACK — A man and a woman were killed Wednesday afternoon by an NJ Transit train on the Pascack Valley Line.

The pair was struck just west of the Anderson Street station in Hackensack near the intersection of Main Street and Terrace Place. They were hit by Train 1613, which left Hoboken at 12:34 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Spring Valley at 1:57 p.m, according to NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder, who said none of the 130 passengers and crew were injured.

Snyder said the couple was standing between the rails. The investigation so far has not determined why the two were there.

Service on the Pascack Valley Line was suspended between New Bridge Landing and Teterboro for an investigation of the incident. Tickets are being cross-honored on NJ Transit and Rockland Coach buses will cross-honor rail tickets and passes between Spring Valley and Pearl River.

Snyder said the incident serves as a reminder to stay off the tracks and to respect the right-of-way. She said that tracks should only be crossed at designated locations, never go around closed gates and that trains can't stop quickly.