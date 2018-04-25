Couple charged with raping child in Hunterdon County

PHILLIPSBURG — Two township residents have been arrested and charged with raping a child.

State and local police officers worked together to arrest Kenneth Thompson, 59, and Feleisha Francillon, 28, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III.

The pair was charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Thompson and Francillon are charged with engaging in sex acts with a child under the age of 16 in Union Township in Hunterdon. The child's relationship to the pair was not released.

They were arrested on Tuesday by officers from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's SWAT Team, the Warren County SWAT Team, and the Phillipsburg Police Department.

Thompson and Francillon are being held in the Somerset County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether either had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

The investigation is ongoing and Kearns asked anyone with information to call the special victims unit at 908-788-1129.

