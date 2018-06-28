Cops for search for man who robbed Gloucester Twp deli
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are hoping the public can identify a man seen on surveillance video covering his face with a bandana and pulling out a knife after robbing a local deli.
Pine Run Deli
The incident happened on Wednesday around 4:30 when the man, seen wearing an "Atco Dragway" sweatshirt was seen entering the Pine Run Deli. After covering his face and showing the weapon, the man demanded money from the store clerk. He can then be seen exiting the store and running toward Lower Landing Road.
Police are asking anyone with information about the man's identity to call 856-228-4500 or the anonymous tip line at 856-842-5560.
More From New Jersey 101.5