Cops for search for man who robbed Gloucester Twp deli

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are hoping the public can identify a man seen on surveillance video covering his face with a bandana and pulling out a knife after robbing a local deli.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 4:30 when the man, seen wearing an "Atco Dragway" sweatshirt was seen entering the Pine Run Deli. After covering his face and showing the weapon, the man demanded money from the store clerk. He can then be seen exiting the store and running toward Lower Landing Road.