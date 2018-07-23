Cop from Wayne, NJ shot in the head during robbery

FORT MEYERS, Florida — A former Wayne volunteer fire fighter has been identified as the police officer shot in the head during a gas station robbery in Florida on Saturday night.,

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller was shot around 7:30 p.m. and taken by another officer to a hospital, where he had immediate surgery, according to a post on the Fort Meyers police Facebook page.

Wayne Fire Chief John Gabriel wrote on his personal Facebook page that Jobbers-Miller worked alongside Miller's, Davie, at Wayne's Company No. 2. Davie is a former Chief and life member of the fire company. He wrote early Sunday morning that Jobbers-Miller had come out of surgery, with next few days being critical to his recovery.

"Keep the thoughts and prayers coming, and give this family the strength they need to get through this. And Adam back on his feet," Gabriel wrote.

Gabriel's post said Jobbers-Miller had been shot in the head.

]John Demaret told the Fort Meyers News-Press that his son, Wisner Demaret, was hospitalized for a gunshot wound and was going to be arrested for officer's shooting upon his release. Police, however, have not released the name of a suspect. Wisner Demaret had been on medication for unspecified mental health issues, according to his father.

The paper also reported Wisner Demaret had been released Thursday from jail in Sarasota County, where he was being held for a 2016 case involving carrying a concealed weapon and cocaine possession,

"He was detained at Sarasota and the judge just let him out," John Demaret told the paper

According to police Jobbers-Miller was the only officer injured in the incident. He had been with the Fort Meyers department since 2015.

