Commuter ferry runs aground off NJ coast

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — A commuter ferry ran aground near a pier at the New Jersey shore.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York Vessel Traffic Service were notified around 7:30 a.m. Monday that the 140-foot Seastreak ferry — with 400 passengers aboard — got stuck about 200 yards from the pier in Atlantic Highlands.

All passengers were safely disembarked at the ferry terminal pier. No injuries were reported.

It's not yet known what caused the ferry to run aground.

The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)